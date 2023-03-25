The Trail Blazers are leaning toward shutting down Lillard (calf) for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This was rumored to be a possibility just over a week ago, and now since Lillard is dealing with right calf soreness and the Blazers are 3.5 games out of the Play-In race, it probably makes the most sense for both parties. While the shutdown hasn't been confirmed, it would be surprising for a report like this to come out and for Lillard to play in the team's remaining nine games. If the organization pulls the plug on Lillard, other starters like Anfernee Simons (foot), Jerami Grant (quadriceps) and Jusuf Nurkic (knee) are also at risk. That scenario, which seems quite possible, could lead to expanded roles for Shaedon Sharpe, Drew Eubanks, Kevin Knox and other assorted bench players for Portland.