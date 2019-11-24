Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Teases triple-double in loss
Lillard had 23 points (7-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 110-104 loss to the Cavaliers.
Things go from bad to worse for the Trail Blazers who have now slumped to a 5-and-12 record. Lillard, who had missed the two previous games with a back injury, returned and played 37 minutes. It is not clear whether the back was troubling him, however, he looked reasonably comfortable out there. On a personal note, Lillard is having a great season and as long as he is on the floor, he should be a comfortable top-10 player.
