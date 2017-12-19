Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Teases triple-double in Monday's loss
Lillard scored 17 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 13 assists, eight rebounds and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Timberwolves.
It was his second straight double-double and fifth of the season. Lillard's been struggling with his offense lately, shooting only 38.8 percent from the floor over his last four games, but he's still maintained his fantasy value by averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over that stretch.
