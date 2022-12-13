Lillard logged 38 points (13-21 FG, 11-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes during Monday's 133-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Lillard was on fire in the win, doing all of his damage in the first three quarters. He actually had eight 3-pointers at the half, appearing well on the way to setting a new career high. Unfortunately, he slowed during the third quarter and was ultimately put on the shelf down the stretch. He has now scored at least 36 points in three straight games and it's safe to say that he is well and truly recovered from a calf injury that saw him spend time on the sideline earlier in the season.