Lillard notched 45 points (13-21 FG, 11-18 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 assists, four rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's win over the Nuggets.
Lillard's 11 three-pointers tied a franchise record previously set by him on Jan. 20 against the Warriors, in a game where he'd finish with 61 points. He "only" scored 45 points in this one, but the star point guard is making everything he can to keep the Blazers' playoff chances alive. Through four games in the Orlando bubble, Lillard is averaging 31.3 points and 11.3 assists per contest.
