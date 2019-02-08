Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ties season high in steals

Lillard put up 24 points (10-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, five steals and two rebounds in 36 minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 win over the Spurs.

While it wasn't a huge offensive night by Lillard's lofty standards, the point guard at least brought the defense, as he matched his season high in thefts. The four-time All-Star has had one of the more stable fantasy profiles among the early round selections the last four seasons, averaging no lower than 25.0 points, 5.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 triples and 0.9 steals per game.