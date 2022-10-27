Lillard (calf) will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Lillard left Wednesday's loss to the Heat midway through the third quarter after suffering the injury. It appears he's avoided anything serious, but fantasy managers will still have to prepare for the star guard to miss potentially half a month. In his absence, Anfernee Simons should take on more usage, plus rookie Shaedon Sharpe may get more opportunities.