Lillard (calf) has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 strain and will be re-evaluated in 1-to-2 weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Earlier Sunday, Marc Spears of ESPN.com reported that Lillard, himself, thought the injury might only keep him out for only one or two games, but it looks as though the Blazers are bracing for a slightly longer absence. While Lillard acknowledged that this latest calf issue is not as serious as the strain that kept him out for four games earlier in the month, he'll likely miss at least three or four contests, given this latest timetable. Looking ahead, Portland plays Monday (at Milwaukee), Wednesday (at Cleveland) and Friday (at New York) before finishing out a four-game road swing in Brooklyn on Sunday (Nov. 27). So long as Lillard is out, expect Anfernee Simons to handle more of the scoring burden, while rookie Shaedon Sharpe will likely move into the starting five in Lillard's place.