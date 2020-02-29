Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: To remain out Monday vs. Magic
Lillard (groin) is out Saturday against the Hawks and Monday against the Magic, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Lillard will continue to sit out as he goes through rehab sessions to address a strained right groin. Monday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. His next opportunity to play arrives Wednesday against the Wizards.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Won't play in Atlanta•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected out 'couple more' games•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Likely out 3-to-4 games•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Unlikely to practice Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Exits with groin strain•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...