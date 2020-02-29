Play

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: To remain out Monday vs. Magic

Lillard (groin) is out Saturday against the Hawks and Monday against the Magic, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Lillard will continue to sit out as he goes through rehab sessions to address a strained right groin. Monday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. His next opportunity to play arrives Wednesday against the Wizards.

More News
Our Latest Stories