Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: To rest Sunday
Lillard (rest) won't play isn't expected to play in Saturday's game against the Hawks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lillard is expected to rest Saturday against Atlanta, likely pushing either Seth Curry or Wade Baldwin into the starting five. Lillard should return Wednesday against the Jazz, but whoever fills in for him against Atlanta could hold some value in DFS lineups.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Says he will play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sets new season high in steals•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nears triple-double in Monday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 33 points in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Wednesday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....