Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: To rest Sunday

Lillard (rest) won't play isn't expected to play in Saturday's game against the Hawks, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lillard is expected to rest Saturday against Atlanta, likely pushing either Seth Curry or Wade Baldwin into the starting five. Lillard should return Wednesday against the Jazz, but whoever fills in for him against Atlanta could hold some value in DFS lineups.

