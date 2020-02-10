Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Tops 30 again
Lillard scored 33 points (11-23 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Sunday's win over Miami.
Lillard continued his masterful scoring stretch that's seen him eclipse 30 points in 11-of-14 games since Jan. 13. considering he's shown no signs of slowing down, owners should continue to plug Lillard into any format with the utmost confidence. On the season, the star point guard's averaging 29.9 points, 7.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 threes per game with career-best shooting splits of 46.3 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three respectively.
