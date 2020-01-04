Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Torches Wizards in Washington

Lillard finished with 35 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3PT, 13-14 FT), three assists, three rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes Friday in Portland's 122-103 win over Washington.

Lillard bounced back after a sub-par showing in his last appearance, finishing Friday's win with 35 points, tying Jordan McRae for the game high. Lillard, in his last five contests, has shot 36.5 percent from beyond the arc and averaged close to 10 free throws per game (9.6), both encouraging signs for Lillard and his fantasy owners. Portland will face Miami on Sunday. The Heat have held opponents to 32.6 percent from three this season, placing them second in that category.