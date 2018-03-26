Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Totals 24 points in Sunday's win
Lillard (personal) managed 24 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 win over the Thunder.
Lillard was once again a game-time decision with the birth of his child still imminent, but he took the floor for a normal allotment of minutes and struggled from the field once again. The All-Star guard has shot under 40.0 percent in four of the last six games, but his pristine performances from the charity stripe continue to help him prop up his final lines. Lillard remains a lock for at least 20 points on any given night, with the only caveat at the moment is that he could be a late scratch from an upcoming game due to his aforementioned familial situation.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Co-leads team with 26 in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Nightmarish performance from field in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scoring-heavy line in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team in scoring with 24 points•
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...