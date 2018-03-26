Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Totals 24 points in Sunday's win

Lillard (personal) managed 24 points (6-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 108-105 win over the Thunder.

Lillard was once again a game-time decision with the birth of his child still imminent, but he took the floor for a normal allotment of minutes and struggled from the field once again. The All-Star guard has shot under 40.0 percent in four of the last six games, but his pristine performances from the charity stripe continue to help him prop up his final lines. Lillard remains a lock for at least 20 points on any given night, with the only caveat at the moment is that he could be a late scratch from an upcoming game due to his aforementioned familial situation.