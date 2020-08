Lillard (foot) went for 29 points (10-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine assists and five rebounds in 45 minutes during Friday's 140-135 overtime win against the Grizzlies.

Lillard (foot) suited up as expected and turned in a strong performance as per usual. Helping key the comeback victory, it was a massive win for Portland over a Grizzlies team that currently holds the West's eighth seed. Lillard will look to build on this effort heading into Sunday's showdown versus the Celtics.