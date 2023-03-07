Lillard chipped in 31 points (10-28 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 110-104 win over the Pistons.

It's the second triple-double of the season for Lillard, with the other coming Feb. 8, and just the third of his career. The All-Star guard has scored at least 25 points in 18 straight games, averaging a blistering 38.9 points, 6.9 assists, 5.8 boards, 5.0 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor, 41.1 percent from beyond the arc and 94.1 percent from the free-throw line. Lillard had a tough start to the season, and the Blazers are just struggling to stay in the play-in tournament picture right now, but the 32-year-old has been playing at an MVP level for the last six weeks.