Lillard posted 33 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 16-16 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 125-122 victory over Golden State.

The Blazers needed Lillard to be at his very best to defeat the Warriors and that's exactly what happened, as the star point guard notched his first triple-double of the season while also recording his second-best mark of the season in the assists category. Lillard has scored at least 30 points in seven of his last nine outings, a span in which he's averaging 37.9 points, 7.3 assists and 4.9 rebounds across 37.7 minutes per game.