Lillard compiled 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 34 minutes in Thursday's 122-103 loss to the Jazz.
Lillard's struggles from beyond the arc continued on Thursday. Over the past three games, Lillard has gone a paltry 7-of-25 from long range for a conversion rate of 28 percent. Lillard's usually prolific numbers make him impossible to fade, but even the most talented guards in the league are going to have their share of struggles against Utah's stalwart defense,
