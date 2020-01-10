Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Two assists shy of double-double

Lillard had 20 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3PT, 5-6 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 116-102 loss at Minnesota.

Lillard remains Portland's most reliable scoring source, and he has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games despite shooting 43.2 percent from the field and under 40 percent from three-point range. He has never shot more than 45 percent from the field or more than 40 percent from deep in a single season, however, so that lack of efficiency shouldn't surprise fantasy owners. He is, however, averaging a career-high 7.6 assists per contest.