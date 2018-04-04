Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Unlikely to play Thursday

Lillard (ankle) is not expected to play during Thursday's matchup against the Rockets and is considered day-to-day, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lillard tweaked his ankle during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks. There hasn't been any indication that the injury is serious, so it's possible the team is being cautious with their star point guard considering their place in the standings. Following Tuesday's game, Lillard noted that "I'm going to be smart about it. It's the end of the season. We're going to the playoffs, so I have to be smart that one thing doesn't turn into another." Assuming he misses Thursday's tilt as expected, Shabazz Napier is a strong candidate to move into the starting five and see extra run along with Evan Turner and Pat Connaughton. C.J. McCollum is likely to take on an expanded ballhandling role as well.