Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Unlikely to play Thursday
Lillard (ankle) is not expected to play during Thursday's matchup against the Rockets and is considered day-to-day, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lillard tweaked his ankle during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks. There hasn't been any indication that the injury is serious, so it's possible the team is being cautious with their star point guard considering their place in the standings. Following Tuesday's game, Lillard noted that "I'm going to be smart about it. It's the end of the season. We're going to the playoffs, so I have to be smart that one thing doesn't turn into another." Assuming he misses Thursday's tilt as expected, Shabazz Napier is a strong candidate to move into the starting five and see extra run along with Evan Turner and Pat Connaughton. C.J. McCollum is likely to take on an expanded ballhandling role as well.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores 29 points Tuesday, tweaks ankle•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads team with 27 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will miss Wednesday's game•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will miss Wednesday's game•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play, start Tuesday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...