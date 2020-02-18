Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Unlikely to practice Wednesday
Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said that he doesn't expect Lillard (groin) to practice when the team returns from the All-Star break Wednesday, Dan Sheldon of NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 reports. "You never know," Stotts said, when asked about a timeline for Lillard's return. "Could be a week. Could be a month."
With that, Lillard can tentatively be viewed as doubtful for the Trail Blazers' first game of the second half Friday versus the Pelicans, and there's a strong possibility the All-Star point guard misses additional time beyond that with the right groin strain. Young guards Anfernee Simons and Gary Trent should notice spikes in playing time if Lillard misses any action, while C.J. McCollum would also benefit from an uptick in usage in that scenario.
