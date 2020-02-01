Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Unstoppable in emotion-filled game
Lillard produced 48 points (17-30 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in Friday's 127-119 win over the Lakers.
After an emotional tribute celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant, players for both teams paid homage to Bryant by playing their hearts out. Lillard's spectacular evening stole the show in a surprising victory over the Lakers. Lillard is arguably the hottest player in the NBA at the moment, and he capped off January with a monster effort. Over 14 games in January, he averaged 33.1 points, 8.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals. This emotional game should give the Trail Blazers momentum as they try to scrape back into playoff relevancy.
