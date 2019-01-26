Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Upgraded to questionable
The Trail Blazers are now listing Lillard as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks with a sore right knee, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Prior reports suggested that Portland planned to withhold Lillard from Saturday's game while he contends with the injury, but the point guard may have demonstrated enough progress in morning shootaround for the team to reverse its thinking. A final word on Lillard's status should arrive shortly before the 10 p.m. EST, put the game's late start time and his uncertain availability might make it best to avoid constructing DFS lineups around him. Seth Curry or Evan Turner would likely enter the starting five if Lillard can't go.
