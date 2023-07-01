Lillard requested a trade Saturday and the Trail Blazers are expected to accommodate his demand, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With Anfernee Simons still on the roster and Portland drafting Scoot Henderson with the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Lillard's fit with the roster seems questionable, at best. The star guard has maintained his wish to compete for a title, but Portland's squad is currently better suited for a youth movement than a championship. Lillard has spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Trail Blazers but could finally be out the door if a suitable trade partner emerges, with Miami reportedly being his preferred destination. The 32-year-old guard averaged 32.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 36.3 minutes across 58 games in 2022-23.