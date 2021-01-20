Lillard and the Trail Blazers will not play Wednesday, as the game against the Grizzlies has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Contract tracing will not be completed in time for Wednesday's game to be played. These two teams are scheduled to play again Friday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Not enough help in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes off for 36 points in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Held in check by Pacers•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Goes off in crazy win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Ready to go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable with ankle injury•