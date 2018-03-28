Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will miss Wednesday's game
Lillard will fly home for the birth of his child and will miss Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
It could be quite the 24 hours for Lillard, who just posted 41 points (18-33 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in 42 minutes, leading the Trail Blazers to a 107-103 victory over the Pelicans. Look for Shabazz Napier, who has started in the last six games that Lillard has missed, and Evan Turner to see increased action against the Grizzlies as a result.
