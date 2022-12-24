Lillard (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

As expected, Lillard will be available and presumably draw another start despite being initially listed as probable with a left wrist sprain. Over his past nine appearances, the All-Star forward has averaged 29.4 points, 7.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 34.2 minutes.

More News