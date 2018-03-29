Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Friday vs. Clippers
Lillard (personal) has rejoined the Trail Blazers and will play in Friday's game against the Clippers, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Lillard was away from the team for Wednesday's contest following the birth of his child, but is fully expected to rejoin the Trail Blazers after a few days off. He'll immediately slot back into the starting five and considering he wasn't dealing with any sort of injury, should see his typical workload. Prior to sitting out Wednesday's contest, Lillard went off for 41 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals against the Pelicans his last time out, so he'll look to pick up where he left off Friday.
