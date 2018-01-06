Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Friday vs. Hawks
Lillard (calf) will play in Friday's game against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Lillard suffered a right calf strain in the Blazers' previous contest, but it's nothing too serious and he'll play through the injury Friday. The team isn't reporting any sort of restrictions at this point, though it wouldn't be surprising if coach Terry Stotts kept a close eye on his superstar. Season-long fantasy owners should activate Lillard like usual, though he may be a risky play for DFS contests Friday.
