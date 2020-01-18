Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Friday
Lillard (illness) said that he's playing Friday against Dallas, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Lillard was handed a questionable designation just hours before tipoff due to illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to give it a go. He figures to start Friday's contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team high in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: One assist shy of double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Leads way with 26 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 20 points, nine dimes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...