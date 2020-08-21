Lillard (finger) will play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

Coach Terry Stotts confirmed Lillard's availability, though the guard wasn't expected to sit out. It's possible he'll be hampered by the injury, though it's on his off-hand. In the first two games of the series, Lillard is averaging 26.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.