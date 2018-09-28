Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play limited minutes in preseason opener
Lillard will see limited action in Saturday's preseason opener against Toronto, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report reports.
No real news here, but coach Terry Stotts told the media Friday that he anticipates spreading out his rotation fairly evenly. Stotts intimated that "everyone" will play, but no one will see more than 20 minutes of action, making the Blazers an early stay-away when it comes to preseason DFS.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 20 in Game 3 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Another below-average effort in Game 2 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Struggles with shot in Game 1 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Explodes for 36 points in finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Scores team-high 25 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Drops 33 points despite questionable tag•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...