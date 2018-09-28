Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play limited minutes in preseason opener

Lillard will see limited action in Saturday's preseason opener against Toronto, Sean Highkin of Bleacher Report reports.

No real news here, but coach Terry Stotts told the media Friday that he anticipates spreading out his rotation fairly evenly. Stotts intimated that "everyone" will play, but no one will see more than 20 minutes of action, making the Blazers an early stay-away when it comes to preseason DFS.