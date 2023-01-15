Lillard (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
The star point guard is available and should handle his regular workload as a starter. Apparently, the questionable tag didn't matter for Lillard the last time out, as he was also tabbed as questionable leading up to Thursday's tilt against the Cavaliers, but he was active and tallied 50 points in 40 minutes.
