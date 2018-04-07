Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Saturday
Lillard (ankle) has been cleared to play during Saturday's contest against Spurs, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Lillard was technically a game-time call leading up to this news, but the general belief was that he would take the floor. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaged 26.3 points, 7.6 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 37.3 minutes.
