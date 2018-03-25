Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play, start Sunday
Lillard (personal) will play in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Lillard, who is expecting the birth of his child soon, was fully expected to play Sunday unless dire circumstances were presented. For now, it looks like the All-Star point guard is in the clear, so he should be a full go in Sunday's Western Conference showdown.
