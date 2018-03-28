Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play, start Tuesday
Lillard (personal) is starting at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
Lillard is anxiously awaiting the birth of his child, so there was a possibility he would have to leave the arena prior to the game to be there for his wife. However, he's now been confirmed a starter and should see his typical workload. Lillard shot just 6-of-19 from the field and 1-for-7 from three-point land during Sunday's contest, so he'll look to bounce back with a much sharper performance shooting the ball.
