Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play through sore ankle Monday

Lillard is dealing with some soreness in his right ankle, but will continue to play through it during Monday's matchup with the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Lillard sprained his right ankle back in mid-November and continues to deal with some minor soreness. However, Lillard himself indicated that it won't be issue once the game starts, so as long as he doesn't aggravate it further during Tuesday's contest, he should be in line for his typical workload. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating him as usual against a Steph Curry-less Warriors backcourt.