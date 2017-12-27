Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Thursday vs. 76ers

Lillard (hamstring) is no longer listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.

Lillard sat out the Trail Blazers' recent back-to-back set with a hamstring injury, but after having the weekend off for additional rest and recovery, it appears he's made a full recovery. Look for Lillard to take on his usual role as the team's starting point guard Thursday and as of now, the Blazers aren't reporting any sort of restrictions, so he should be on a full workload. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable activating Lillard ahead of Thursday's contest. With Lillard back, Shabazz Napier will head back to the bench in the corresponding move and should take a significant hit to his fantasy value.