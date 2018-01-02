Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Tuesday vs. Cavs
Lillard (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, Lillard will make his return to the hardwood Tuesday after missing the last five games with a strained right hamstring. After extended time off, Lillard likely won't be facing a minutes restriction Tuesday, so expect him to play a full load as part of the starting lineup. Shabazz Napier is expected to make his return to the bench and serve as the primary backup once again.
