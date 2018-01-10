Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Wednesday, likely on restriction

Lillard (calf) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports. According to Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest, coach Terry Stotts said Lillard will "probably" be on a minutes restriction.

Lillard has missed the past two games while nursing a calf strain, which has prompted Shabazz Napier to draw two starts and see significant run. With Lillard's return, Napier will seemingly return to the bench and see a reduced role, though an exact minutes restriction for Lillard has yet to be disclosed.