Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will play Wednesday
Lillard (hand) will play in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Lillard was listed as questionable coming into Wednesday's game, however his hand is feeling well enough to go. He will continue to start and barring any setbacks, he should see his usual role.
