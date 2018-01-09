Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will remain out Tuesday
Lillard (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Lillard is stilling dealing with a strained right calf and is set to miss a second straight contest Tuesday. The fact that he's been ruled out a day in advance is a little concerning, though it's more likely the Trail Blazers are remaining as cautious as possible with their super star as the team heads into the first game of a back-to-back set. With Lillard set to be sidelined, look for Shabazz Napier to pick up a second straight start after posting a respectable 15 points, five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes Sunday.
