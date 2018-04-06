Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Will return Saturday vs. Spurs

Lillard (ankle) will play during Saturday's contest against the Spurs, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lillard sat out Thursday's contest against the Rockets for largely precautionary reasons. As expected, considering the injury was relatively minor, he'll end up just missing one game, returning to the lineup Saturday. Shabazz Napier will seemingly head back to the bench as a result. Since March 1, Lillard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes.