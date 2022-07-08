Lillard (abdomen) and the Trail Blazers agreed on a two-year, $120 million contract extension Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The deal has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign.

Despite speculation that the Blazers could move on from Lillard and rebuild, the organization opted to commit more money to the star point guard, who is entering his age 32 season. He played just 29 games and struggled throughout last season while dealing with an abdominal injury. The four prior years all resulted in All-Star appearances for Lillard, with averages of 27.7 points, 7.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 steals. He'll lead a revamped roster with Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic.