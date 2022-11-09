Lillard (calf) will be in uniform for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.
While several of Lillard's teammates went from probable to out ahead of Wednesday's game, he avoided the downgrade and will take the floor in his second game back from a calf injury. Lillard wasn't quite up to his typical standards in his first game back Monday, but it was likely a case of knocking some rust off following a multi-week absence.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Decent performance in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Officially cleared•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again•