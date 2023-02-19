Lillard won the Three-Point Contest at All-Star Saturday Night.

Lillard scored 26 points in the final round, but as he has been throughout his entire NBA career, he was clutch when he needed it the most, draining the final shot to get the win over Buddy Hield, who finished with 25 points in the final round, and Tyrese Haliburton, who had 17. Lillard is the first Trail Blazers player to win this event in franchise history.