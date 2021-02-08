Lillard (abdomen) did not partake in Monday's practice, Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

An abdominal strain kept Lillard out of Thursday's game against Philadelphia, but he was able to return for Saturday's matchup against New York. While Lillard went for 29 points, nine assists and four steals in that game, it looks like he's still dealing with the effects of the injury, so consider him questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando.