Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Won't play in Atlanta

Lillard (groin) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Lillard would travel with Portland for its three-game road trip that began Thursday in Indiana, but Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site later relayed that the point guard opted against making the flight to Indianapolis. The fact that the team is ruling Lillard out a full day in advance of Saturday's game suggests that he won't be joining the Trail Blazers in Atlanta either. Portland is still seemingly evaluating Lillard's status on a game-by-game basis, but at this point, it would be surprising if he even made the trip to Orlando for Monday's game against the Magic, much less played.