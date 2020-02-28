Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Won't play in Atlanta
Lillard (groin) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Reports earlier in the week suggested that Lillard would travel with Portland for its three-game road trip that began Thursday in Indiana, but Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site later relayed that the point guard opted against making the flight to Indianapolis. The fact that the team is ruling Lillard out a full day in advance of Saturday's game suggests that he won't be joining the Trail Blazers in Atlanta either. Portland is still seemingly evaluating Lillard's status on a game-by-game basis, but at this point, it would be surprising if he even made the trip to Orlando for Monday's game against the Magic, much less played.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Expected out 'couple more' games•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Likely out 3-to-4 games•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Unlikely to practice Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out 1-to-2 weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Exits with groin strain•
-
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Off night against Pelicans•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...