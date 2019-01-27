Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Won't play Saturday

Lillard (knee) will not play Saturday against the Hawks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

There were back-and-forth reports about Lillard's availability but, ultimately, the point guard won't take the floor due to right knee soreness. The situation could be more for rest than anything, as Lillard has shot just 27.4 percent from deep in January and is averaging at least 35 minutes per game for the seventh straight season. In his stead, C.J. McCollum figures to see extra ballhandling responsibilities, while Seth Curry and Evan Turner could see more time.