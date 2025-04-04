Ayton (calf) will not play Friday against the Bulls.
No surprise here, as Ayton's timetable has yet to be updated -- this will be his 24th game in a row on the shelf. He was expected to be re-evaluated two weeks ago, but he remains out indefinitely as the team hasn't released an update since his initial diagnosis.
