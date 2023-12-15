Ayton (knee) is available to face the Jazz on Thursday. He's in the starting lineup, Jazz's radio announcer David Locke reports.
Ayton will return and is likely to start after a three-game absence, meaning Duop Reath will move back to the second unit. Ayton should anchor the middle of the paint and will be a contributor on both ends of the court. Ayton is averaging 12.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season.
